PM Modi did not make use of opportunity to refute Trump: Chandra Shekhar Aazad

Patna, May 13 (PTI) Lok Sabha MP Chandra Shekhar Aazad on Tuesday lauded the Indian armed forces, but voiced disappointment over the handling of the military conflict with Pakistan by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

The Dalit activist from Uttar Pradesh, who heads the Azad Samaj Party, was speaking to journalists at the airport here upon arrival in Bihar.

"We are proud of our armed forces. Their valour during the military conflict was exemplary. Had the government been more resolute, we would have seen an end to cross-border terror," he said.

Referring to US President Donald Trump's claim that India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire under pressure from America, the Nagina MP said, "We all want to know who is speaking the truth. Our PM did not make use of the opportunity to refute Trump in his address to the nation yesterday." Asked about a statement by JD(U) MP Devesh Chandra Thakur that Pakistan should have been thrashed more comprehensively, Aazad quipped, "He is repeating what is the prevailing sentiment across the country." "We must also keep in mind that the fight has to be against terrorism and not Pakistan per se. Moreover, the JD(U), headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has lost its credibility by siding with the BJP on the Waqf issue," he said.

Azad alleged the Bihar government also failed to give due respect to Mohammad Imtiyaz, the BSF sub-inspector who was killed in Jammu and Kashmir.

"All these issues, combined with the apathy towards Bihar's most pressing problem of unemployment, will cost the NDA dearly in the upcoming assembly polls," said the Bhim Army founder.

"My support to the agitation seeking Buddhists' complete control over the Maha Bodhi temple at Bodh Gaya continues. I had merely chosen to keep the matter aside for a while in view of the India-Pakistan situation. We believe in the philosophy of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, who always said that the nation comes first," he maintained. PTI NAC SOM