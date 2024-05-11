PM Modi didn’t make any offer but advised Sharad Pawar to join NDA: Fadnavis

Pune, May 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not make any offer to NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar to join NDA but only gave him advice, said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday.

Advertisment

Addressing a rally in Nandurbar district on Friday, Modi had suggested that the NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray join hands with Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, respectively, after the Lok Sabha poll results are declared, instead of “dying by merging” with the Congress.

“The news about PM Modi’s offer to Sharad Pawar to join NDA is wrong. It’s not an offer but a piece of advice. Sharad Pawar will be defeated in Baramati. Both Uddhav Thackeray and Pawar are on sinking boats. Be with us if you want to fulfil your political aspirations. This is the exact advice Modi gave,” Fadnavis said.

The senior BJP leader was interacting with media persons during an informal discussion organised by the Pune Union Of Working Journalists.

Advertisment

“Elections cannot be won with a certain narrative. The opposition doesn't have any topics to comment on. I am 100 per cent confident we will win in Baramati,” Fadnavis said.

Baramati in Pune district has been a stronghold of Sharad Pawar and his family. With the split in the original NCP, the constituency saw Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule facing off with Sunetra Pawar, wife of his nephew and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in the third phase on May 7.

Asked about the progress of Pune city, which is a part of the Pune parliamentary seat, Fadnavis said they are giving attention to every seat in the district.

Advertisment

“Modiji always thinks of the development of villages in the country. Pune is on the path to becoming the most livable city in the country,” he said.

In the Pune constituency, where polling will be held in the fourth phase on May 13, the BJP has fielded Murlidhar Mohol against the Congress’ Ravindra Dhangekar.

Asked about the interim bail to AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Fadnavis said, “Kejriwal has got interim bail and not regular bail. What work has he done so far that he’s receiving a welcome after the interim bail?” PTI COR NR