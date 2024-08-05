PM Modi does not discriminate among states: Union minister Lalan Singh

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government does not discriminate among states and works with a focus of ensuring all-round development of the country, Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' said in Lok Sabha on Monday, rejecting suggestions that certain states were ignored in centrally-sponsored projects.

Responding to a debate on demands for grants of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying ministry, he said states like West Bengal were provided funds for various schemes such as Blur Revolution and PM Matasya Sampada Yojna when it wanted to be part of it.

He also hit out at the previous governments for doing little for the fisheries sector, saying production has doubled in the sector after the Modi government came to power.

With 2.8 crore people associated with fisheries, India now stands number two in production in the world.

The minister also made it clear that the US has only banned sea water or salt water shrimps from India, but inland water shrimp is still being exported to that country.

He was responding to the issue as several members during the course of the debate had asked the government to urge the US to revisit its decision.

Referring to incidents of Indian fishermen entering Sri Lankan waters and vice-versa, he said transponders have been installed in one lakh Indian fishing vessels to prevent such incidents.

He said besides warning the vessels about international maritime boundary, the transponders also help them get weather updates and information on areas where more fish are available.

He said the Modi government has worked to develop fishery production as a primary occupation.

Lalan noted that while there are 22 IVF labs, the technology they provide is costly and beyond the reach of most farmers. But tests are underway for a cheaper technology to help cattle breeders.