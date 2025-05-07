PM Modi does what he says: Tripura CM after 'Operation Sindoor'

Agartala, May 7 (PTI) After Indian armed forces struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "does what he says".

Saha also hailed the armed forces for carrying out targeted attacks on terror infrastructure in Pakistan, codenamed Operation Sindoor, in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

"The Pahalgam attack was a senseless and barbaric incident that shocked the entire world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised the strongest retaliation to the terror attack, saying no one will be spared. Our Prime Minister does what he says," Saha told reports.

Indian Armed forces showed the highest degree of professionalism in the Operation Sindoor by flooring terror infrastructure in Pakistan, the chief minister said.

"The people of Tripura are with the Prime Minister and the Armed forces," he said.