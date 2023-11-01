PM Modi doesn't want power to go into hands of the poor: Mallikarjun Kharge

Sukma: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not want power to go into the hands of the poor.

Advertisment

Addressing a rally in Sukma town of poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Kharge said the Congress, which is currently in power in the state, always stood by tribals in their fight to protect their "jal-jungle-zameen" (water, forest and land).

The tribal-dominated and Naxalite-affected Sukma district has one assembly segment Konta, which is among the 20 constituencies where polling will be held in the first phase of the state elections.

“When Modi ji laid the foundation stone for the new Parliament building, the then President Ram Nath Kovind was not invited because he is 'achhoot' (untouchable) and incumbent President Droupadi Murmu was not invited at its inauguration because she is from a Scheduled Tribe. Only two people do such work, Modi and Shah,” Kharge alleged.

Advertisment

He claimed that presidents belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities have been elected, but they did not get a chance to lay the foundation stone of any building.

"PM Modi does not want power to go into the hands of the poor," Kharge further claimed.

He slammed the BJP for questioning what the Congress did in 60 years, and claimed the saffron party does not do anything except for abusing the Congress.

Advertisment

Kharge said he has not come only to seek votes as besides winning elections, "we have to protect the (tribal) community, Constitution, democracy and the country." Konta seat is currently held by state minister Kawasi Lakhma, an influential tribal leader of the Congress from Bastar region.

Lakhma, a five-term MLA, is seeking a third straight term from this seat.

Voting for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases. Polling in 20 seats will be held on November 7 and in the remaining 70 seats on November 17.