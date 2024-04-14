PM Modi dubs Rahul 'royal magician' over his remark to remove poverty instantly

Hoshangabad (MP), Apr 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, terming him a "royal magician" over his remark to eradicate poverty "with a single stroke" and said the country doesn't take him seriously.

Addressing a rally at Pipariya town in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad Lok Sabha constituency, Modi also targeted the opposition INDIA bloc over one of its constituents being in favour of nuclear disarmament and said they cannot protect the country.

He also said the Congress always insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, but the BJP government has honoured him.

"The Congress shehzada announced to eradicate poverty with a single stroke. It is laughable. Where was this royal magician missing for so many years? His grandmother (former PM Indira Gandhi) had given the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' 50 years ago," Modi said without naming Rahul Gandhi.

The country does not take him seriously, the PM said.

"They ran the government by remote control for 10 years before 2014. Now they have found a mantra instantly. They made such statements and have become a laughing stock. It is a joke on the poor," he said.

Without naming any party, Modi said a constituent of the INDIA bloc has called for nuclear disarmament -- referring to the CPI(M) manifesto.

The party that cannot strengthen itself, can it strengthen the country? he asked.

"In the manifestoes of INDI alliance partners, a number of dangerous promises were made. One of its partner's manifesto has promised nuclear disarmament of the country," he said.

"We should have nuclear weapons to protect our country; those saying otherwise can't protect India," he said.

Modi further hit out at the Congress saying no sooner the son of a poor family became prime minister, the grand old party spread rumours that the Constitution and democracy were in danger.

"Modi has reached here due to the Constitution scripted by Babasaheb," he said on the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar.

"The Congress always insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, we have honoured him," the PM said.

He also said the Congress never recognised the contribution of adivasis (tribals), but the BJP government has honoured them.

Because of the Constitution given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, a tribal woman became the President of India, the PM said, referring to Droupadi Murmu's election to the country's top constitutional post.

"Today is a big day in history as today is the birth anniversary of Ambedkar Ji. It was because of Babasaheb's Constitution that a tribal family's daughter has become the country's president and a poor woman's son is seeking votes from you for serving you for the third time," Modi said.

He said the BJP government has got an opportunity to develop 'Panch Teerth' associated with Babasaheb Ambedkar, who was born in Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh.

Modi said the Congress, during its rule, had imposed Emergency and dissolved state governments at its will.

"Now the royal family is threatening that if Modi becomes prime minister for the third time, the country would be up in flames," he said.

They had earlier also made statements like the country would be on fire if the Ram temple was built and Article 370 (which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir) was abrogated, he said.

"They are jealous. The fire has engulfed their heart and mind. They are not jealous of Modi but are jealous of the love of 140 crore people of the country for Modi. They are restless after being out of power for 10 years," the PM said.

"The (opposition) INDI alliance is unable to decide in which direction the country should move," he said.

The slogan of "Phir ek baar, Modi sarkar" is resonating across the country, the PM said.

"Modi doesn’t have any dream; your dreams are my mission," he told the gathering.

He said the government will celebrate 2025 as the 'Janjatiya Gourav Diwas' to mark the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda. PTI LAL MAS VT GK