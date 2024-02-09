PM Modi eats lunch with MPs at Parliament canteen

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lunch with some MPs belonging to different parties at the Parliament canteen on Friday.

BJD leader Sasmit Patra, RSP leader N K Premachandran, TDP's K Ram Mohan Naidu, BSP's Ritesh Pandey and some BJP leaders, including Union minister L Murugan and Heena Gavit, were with Modi as they had lunch together.

Parliament's Winter session ends on Saturday. It is the last session of Parliament before the Lok Sabha elections, expected in April-May. PTI KR SMN SMN