PM Modi embarks on 2-day visit to Kuwait, likely to firm up roadmap for futuristic partnership

New Delhi: As he embarked on a two-day visit to Kuwait, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India and the Gulf nation have shared interest in peace, security and stability in West Asia.

Modi's visit to Kuwait, the first by an Indian prime minister in 43 years, comes two weeks after the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria and amid signs of a possible ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The last Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981.

In a departure statement, Modi said his talks with the top Kuwaiti leadership would be an opportunity to chalk out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership between India and Kuwait.

"We deeply value the historical connection with Kuwait that has been nurtured over generations. We are not just strong trade and energy partners but also have shared interest in peace, security, stability and prosperity in the West Asia region," he said.

The prime minister is visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

"I am confident that this visit will further strengthen and reinforce the special ties and bonds of friendship between the people of India and Kuwait," Modi said.

The prime minister said he was looking forward to his meetings with the Emir, the Crown Prince and the prime minister of Kuwait.

"It would be an opportunity to chalk out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership for the benefit of our people and the region," he said.

"I eagerly look forward to meeting the Indian diaspora in Kuwait who have immensely contributed to strengthening of bonds of friendship between the two nations," he added.

Modi's engagements in Kuwait include a visit to an Indian labour camp, an interaction with the Indian community and gracing the opening ceremony of the Gulf Cup football tournament.

"I express my gratitude to the leadership of Kuwait for the special gesture of inviting me to the inauguration ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup, a premier sporting event in the Gulf region," the prime minister said.

"I look forward to being a part of this celebration of athletic excellence and regional unity," he said.

On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India and Kuwait are expected to focus on shoring up ties in a range of key areas including defence and trade during the prime minister's visit to the Gulf nation.

Discussions are underway with Kuwait on a bilateral investment treaty and a defence cooperation pact, according to officials.

At a media briefing, Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (Overseas Indian Affairs) in the MEA, said a few bilateral documents are expected to be firmed up during the prime minister's visit.

"The historic visit by the prime minister is expected to open a new chapter in India-Kuwait bilateral relations," he said.

"It will not only consolidate the partnership in existing spheres but also unveil new avenues for future cooperation, reinforce our shared values and build a stronger and more dynamic partnership for the future," he added.

India is among the top trading partners of Kuwait. The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait.

The Gulf nation is among India's top trading partners, with bilateral trade valued at USD 10.47 billion in 2023-24.

Kuwait is India's sixth largest crude supplier, meeting 3 per cent of the country's energy needs.

Indian exports to Kuwait reached USD 2 billion for the first time in 2023-24 while investments by the Kuwait Investment Authority in India exceeded USD 10 billion.