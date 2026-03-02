PM Modi emphasises on dialogue, diplomacy to resolve West Asia conflict

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The current situation in West Asia is a matter of deep concern and India supports the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

As the situation deteriorates following new Iranian strikes in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, India is constantly monitoring the developments primarily in the context of the safety and security of around nine million Indians living in West Asia.

Since Sunday, Modi has held phone conversations with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman and King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa.

"The current situation in West Asia is a matter of deep concern for us. India supports the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy," Modi said following his wide-ranging bilateral talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

"We will continue to work with all countries to ensure the safety of all Indian citizens in the region," he said.

The situation in West Asia figured in the Modi-Carney talks.

"The thrust of the discussions was how we are all concerned about the escalating situation in Iran, how dialogue and diplomacy should be the norm to resolve all underlying issues, and how there should not be any targeting of civilians who have nothing to do with this," said Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs P Kumaran at a media briefing.

Following his phone conversation with the Saudi crown prince, Modi said, "India condemns the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia in violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity." "We agreed that the earliest restoration of regional peace and stability is of utmost importance. I thanked him for looking after the well-being of the Indian community in these difficult times," Modi said on X.

In his conversation with Al Khalifa, Modi said India stands in solidarity with the people of Bahrain in this "difficult hour".

"India condemned the attacks on Bahrain and stands in solidarity with its people in this difficult hour. I thank him for the steadfast support extended to the Indian community in Bahrain," he added.

Iran has carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, after the US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.

The Iranian retaliation increased after Tehran announced early Sunday that the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in the Israel-US strike. PTI MPB NSD NSD