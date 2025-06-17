PM Modi ended country's political instability that persisted since 1984: Javadekar

Pune, Jun 17 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended the political instability that had persisted since 1984 by providing the country with a stable government.

Javadekar was addressing reporters in Pune on the completion of 11 years of the Modi government at the Centre.

"Modi government recently completed 11 years at the Centre. We all need to understand the significance of these 11 years. The first thing is that Modi ji gave a stable government to the country. Since 1984, political instability had persisted, but Modi ji ended that by giving the country a stable government in 2014," he said.

"This third term will continue till 2029, and we are confident that the BJP will win the upcoming terms as well," he said.

The government works round the clock with the motto of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas', he said.

"The greatest achievement of this government is that in all these 11 years, not a single Union minister has faced any serious allegations of corruption. This is no small feat. One can recall the days under the Congress-led UPA government when, every other day, allegations of corruption were levelled against ministers, many of whom had to resign," he said.

Javadekar asserted that India's stature on the global stage has risen under the Modi government.

"Internal security has improved in the past 11 years. Schemes like Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat in the defence sector, abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and the rise of the Indian economy from 10th to 4th position globally are among the key achievements of this government," he said.

In 11 years, poor people were empowered as Rs 43 lakh crore were transferred to them through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), resulting in more than 30 crore people being lifted out of poverty, he added.

The former minister said India sent a strong message to Pakistan's terror networks through surgical strikes, the Balakot air strikes and Operation Sindoor.

The Modi government's other achievements include the revamp of Indian Railways, introduction of Vande Bharat trains, expansion of the metro rail services, reduction in bank NPAs, income tax relief for individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh, provision of tap water connections, construction of toilets, opening of Jan Dhan accounts, and the launch of the UPI platform, according to him. PTI SPK NP