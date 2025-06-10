PM Modi ended politics of appeasement in 11 years, brought accountability, transparency: Paatil

Ahmedabad: Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended the politics of appeasement and brought accountability and transparency after assuming office in 2014.

Paatil was addressing a press conference at the state BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar to mark 11 years of the Modi government.

He said Modi has become the third longest-serving prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

"India has seen unprecedented development in these 11 years under PM Modi. Citizens never imagined that India would achieve such progress. Along with development, the world is witnessing our increasing strength. What we have achieved in these 11 years will be written in golden letters," said Paatil, who is also the president of Gujarat BJP.

Without taking names, he claimed the Central government before 2014 was corrupt, involved in scams, and full of negativity.

"Before 2014, indulging in appeasement and creating rift among people to be in power had become India's political culture. However, Modi has changed this culture in 11 years. He has established a more transparent and accountable government that people have full faith in. Today, the entire world is looking at us with hope," the Union minister said.

The Lok Sabha MP, who was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, listed the Modi government's achievements, including the construction of 12 crore toilets, tap water connection to 15 crore households, lifting 25 crore citizens out of poverty, and 26 weeks of maternity leave for pregnant women.

PM Modi's mantra is to give people more than what they expect and give it in time to each and every section of society, he said.

"Modi gave a government that takes everyone along, takes tough decisions and believes in financial discipline. In 11 years, the government removed the practice of instant triple talaq and Article 370, which seemed impossible in the past. Thanks to Modiji's efforts, we are heading towards becoming the 4th largest economy from the 11th spot in 2014," said Paatil.

Chief Minister Patel said Modi is the first prime minister since Independence who has put the country's interest first.

"Under PM Modi, common people's trust in the government has increased. He is the first prime minister in seven decades who has put the country's interest first. Earlier, the industrial sector was stuck in red tape because the previous regimes lacked a pro-development vision. Modi assuming office was the turning point. An era of political stability and development-centric politics began after Modi became the PM," Patel said.