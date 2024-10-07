PM Modi enquires about ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren's health

Ranchi, Oct 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren to enquire about his health after the senior BJP leader was hospitalised due to health complications.

Soren was admitted to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur on Saturday following blood sugar-related issues.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Champai Soren Ji this morning to enquire about his health and wished him a speedy recovery," a close aide of the former CM said.

He was admitted around 9 PM on Saturday after experiencing dizziness due to a drop in blood sugar levels.

Thanking the PM for the call, Soren mentioned that he was feeling much better and hoped to be discharged soon.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and JMM leaders also extended their wishes for his recovery.

"I pray to Marang Buru (supreme tribal deity) to give Champai Da a speedy recovery. I also wish him a long life," the Chief Minister posted on X.

"We pray to Marang Buru that you come back to the field after getting well. Dada, do not let any worries trouble you. Many times we take on so much burden that it adversely impacts our health," the JMM said.

Tata Main Hospital officials said Soren's condition was stable and improving.

At 67, Soren joined the BJP in August, citing "disrespect" and "humiliation" within the JMM.

He was appointed the chief minister on February 2, following Hemant Soren's resignation and subsequent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

He left the post on July 3, clearing the way for Hemant Soren's return to the chair after being granted bail. PTI NAM MNB