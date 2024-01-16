PM Modi ensured doorstep delivery of government welfare benefits to citizens: Jitendra Singh

Mainpuri (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that benefits of various government welfare schemes reach the doorstep of citizens.

Advertisment

Addressing a 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' programme here, the minister of state for personnel said there was a time when citizens had to go from one office to another or grease the official machinery even for small benefits.

"Now, PM Narendra Modi has turned everything upside down. Government officials come to the doorstep of each and every citizen since they have been made accountable to authorities to report whether all beneficiaries have been covered or not," a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry quoted Singh as saying.

This has been made possible due to the visionary and imaginative leadership of the prime minister that has made citizens the nodal point of government planning. Every welfare scheme is devised with the common man in mind, he said.

Advertisment

"Purely objective parameters are being followed to deliver justice wherever justice had been denied in the past," he said.

This, Singh said, is quite a departure from the practice followed by previous governments wherein vote bank politics pre-determined the selective rolling out of state benefits.

Prime Minister Modi will always be credited for having introduced a new work culture in India wherein each pro-poor and public welfare scheme is designed to reach the last man in the last queue, regardless of caste, creed, religion or vote-bank considerations, the minister said.

Advertisment

Modi has ensured doorstep delivery of government welfare benefits to citizens.

"With the Kashmir valley soon to be linked by railways with the rest of the country in the next few months, Udhampur is going to emerge as the most important railway junction in north India," said Singh.

Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur is Singh's parliamentary constituency.

Advertisment

"We have already demanded that a full-fledged division headquarters of the railways be set up at Udhampur," he said.

The 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is aimed at disseminating information about various government welfare schemes and ensuring that their benefits reach people.

It focuses on various 'Jan Bhagidari' events like experience-sharing by beneficiaries of schemes, interaction with progressive farmers, and celebration of achievements of gram panchayats that achieve 100 per cent saturation of schemes like Ayushman Card, Jal Jeevan Mission, Jan Dhan Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, among others. PTI AKV DIV DIV