PM Modi ensured proper care for Chidambaram after Cong leader fainted in Ahmedabad: BJP

Ahmedabad, Apr 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that there was no deficiency in the treatment of P Chidambaram in his home state after the senior Congress leader fainted at the Sabarmati Ashram here, the BJP said on Wednesday.

When Modi learnt about Chidambaram’s health condition, he asked Union Home Minister JP Nadda to make sure proper care for the former Union finance minister, the BJP said in a press release.

Nadda, in turn, asked Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP president and Union minister CR Paatil, to instruct state health minister Rushikesh Patel to take care of the matter, the ruling party said.

Patel visited Zydus Hospital in Ahmedabad and continuously monitored Chidambaram’s health, the BJP release said.

On Wednesday, the senior Congress leader was discharged from the hospital.

“Because of the extreme heat, I suffered dehydration. All tests are normal. I am perfectly well now. Thank you, all,” Chidambaram said on X.

The incident occurred when Congress leaders were attending a prayer meeting at the Sabarmati Ashram on Tuesday. Other leaders carried Chidambaram to an ambulance, which took him to the hospital. Earlier in the day, he had attended the extended Congress Working Committee meeting at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial.

“The state of Gujarat has been at the forefront in performing its duty since the beginning. The Gujarat government and the people, regardless of the party, make arrangements so that the guests or visitors who come to Gujarat do not face any kind of trouble,” the BJP said.

Even though Modi is the prime minister of the country, as a Gujarati, it is his responsibility to ensure that the guests who come to Gujarat do not face any problem, it added. PTI KA PD NR