PM Modi erased 'stain of failures' of Cong govts: BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Exuding confidence that the NDA would breach the 400-seat mark in the Lok Sabha polls, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi erased the "stain of failures" of the previous Congress governments and "cultivated a flourishing crop" of good governance.

On RJD chief Lalu Prasad's "no family" jibe at Modi, Naqvi said a "slanging match" is on among the "frustrated fraternity of defeated dynasties" against the prime minister.

Speaking at the inauguration of a 'Kisan Mela' in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, the BJP leader lashed out at the opposition INDIA bloc, saying each member of this "gang" is becoming an "ally of abuses".

For the first time since independence, Naqvi said, a non-Congress government is completing two terms and is set for a third consecutive term with "record-breaking" credibility and stability under the effective leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

The success of good governance under Prime Minister Modi's leadership has "shattered the fiefdom of feudals", he said.

Naqvi claimed that the entire country witnessed how the Congress undermined the dignity of the institution of the prime minister during its rule.

"Dignity and dominance of constitutional institutions were held hostage by narrow-minded self-interests during the Congress rule. Cabinet decisions were made subject to the approval of a family's super cabinet," he alleged.

Naqvi said the "arithmetic" of the Modi government's good governance and inclusive empowerment has spoiled the "mathematics of the Congress clan".

He exuded confidence that the BJP and its allies will get an overwhelming mandate and cross the 400-seat mark in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proven to be such a global hero... who has erased the stain of failures of the previous Congress government and has cultivated a flourishing crop of good governance and success," he said.

The people of the country are committed to ensuring a hat-trick of the Modi government and they will not hand over their future into the hands of the "proprietors of policy paralysis", the former Union minister said.