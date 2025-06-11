PM Modi established peace in Kashmir: J-K BJP

Srinagar, Jun 11 (PTI) BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday held a series of press conferences in several districts of the valley to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government as it completed 11 years in office.

The BJP leaders also inaugurated exhibitions and addressed meetings in the five districts of the Kashmir valley.

BJP leader and chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Darakhshan Andrabi addressed a press conference in Anantnag, while Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Abhijeet Jasrotia held press meets in Bandipora and Baramulla.

In Shopian and Kulgam districts, Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur addressed the media. Similar interactions were also held at seven places in the Jammu region.

Speaking to reporters, Andrabi said the 11 years of the BJP rule in the country have been exemplary.

"History will remember Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule as a golden era for the country. India is now called a developed nation and an economic power. Modi has taken India out of poverty... Kanyakumari was connected with Kashmir via a rail link. Our dreams are being realised," she said.

Referring to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Andrabi said peace in the valley, once unimaginable, was established by Modi after August 5, 2019 -- when the Centre revoked J-K's special status.

"He (Modi) made J-K a paradise on earth once again. People have started forgetting the black days of Kashmir," she added.

BJP's J-K unit spokesperson Altaf Thakur said these 11 years have been the years of reasonable and responsible governance in which there was accountability, innovation and transformation.

He said before 2014, there were only scams in Congress governments, but there has not been a single case of corruption in these 11 years. This is good governance and reflects the commitment of zero tolerance by the prime minister.

Today, India has emerged as a leader in the world, a Vishwaguru, Thakur said.

Jasrotia, while addressing the press conference at Baramulla, highlighted the role of the Modi government in making India the fourth-largest economy in the world.

He also referred to the recent Operation Sandoor, stating that India used advanced technology and responded effectively to Pakistan. He said India has now become a powerful nation and is moving towards becoming a Viksit Bharat. PTI SSB RHL