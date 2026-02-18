PM Modi, Estonia prez discuss bilateral economic ties in context of India-EU FTA

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had an "excellent" meeting with President of Estonia Alar Karis and discussed with him how to add further vigour to the bilateral economic partnership, particularly in the context of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Modi said they also talked about working together in futuristic technologies, energy management, skilling and more.

"Had an excellent meeting with President Alar Karis of Estonia, a nation which has made remarkable strides in tech and AI. Discussed how to add further vigour to our economic partnership, particularly in the context of the India-EU FTA, which is a historical agreement," the prime minister said in a post on X.

The Estonian leader wrote in a post on X, "I spoke with @narendramodi about the changing world order & how new technology affects democracy. I welcomed India cutting Russian fossil fuel imports, increasing pressure to end aggression against Ukraine." Karis said India's global weight is rising and has been given a boost by the EU-India FTA.

Karis is here to attend the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026.

The summit is being attended by more than 500 global AI leaders, including CEOs/CXOs, around 100 CEOs and founders, 150 academicians and researchers, and 400 CTOs, VPs, and philanthropists.

It will also engage over 100 government representatives, including more than 20 heads of state and government, and around 60 ministers and vice ministers.