PM Modi expresses deep sadness over death of eminent Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep sadness over the death of eminent writer and Jnanpith Award winner Vinod Kumar Shukla and said his invaluable contribution to the world of Hindi literature will always be remembered.

The Chhattisgarh-based Hindi writer passed away in Raipur due to age-related ailments. He was 89.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of the renowned writer Vinod Kumar Shukla ji, who was honoured with the Jnanpith Award. For his invaluable contribution to the world of Hindi literature, he will always be remembered. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said in a message on X.

Shukla was widely regarded as one of the most distinctive voices in Hindi literature, known for his unique, simple and deeply evocative writing style.

Shukla was awarded the 59th Jnanpith Award, India's highest literary honour, for his unparalleled contribution to Hindi literature, creative excellence and distinctive literary expression. The award was presented to him on November 21 this year at a ceremony held at his residence in Raipur.

He was the first author from Chhattisgarh to receive the prestigious award.

During his visit to Chhattisgarh on November 1, Prime Minister Modi had spoken to Shukla's family members and enquired about his health and well-being.

Shukla's novel 'Naukar Ki Kameez' was adapted into a film of the same name by filmmaker Mani Kaul.