PM Modi expresses grief at loss of lives in Nepal road accident

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief at the loss of lives, including of at least 27 Indian pilgrims, in a road accident in Nepal.

At least 27 Indian pilgrims, all from Maharashtra, who arrived in Nepal for a 10-day tour were killed and 16 others injured after their bus veered off the highway and fell into a fast-flowing river in central Nepal on Friday.

Police said the bus from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh carrying 43 passengers, including the driver and two helpers, was heading towards Kathmandu from Pokhara when it met with the accident at Aanboo Khaireni area along the Marsyangdi River in Tanahun district around noon.

Modi said on X, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road mishap in Tanahun district, Nepal. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy is providing all possible assistance to those affected." PTI KR IJT IJT