PM Modi expresses grief over deaths in accident in Arunachal

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident that left 18 dead and three people missing in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district.

The prime minister announced Rs 2 lakh as ex-gratia payment to the next of the king of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

At least 18 people were killed and three others were missing as the truck carrying them fell into a deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

"Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," the PMO said in a post on X.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the statement said quoting the prime minister.