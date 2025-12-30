PM Modi expresses grief over deaths in accident in Mumbai's Bhandup

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident that left four persons dead in in Mumbai's Bhandup.

Four people, including three women, were killed, while nine others were injured after they were hit by a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus on Monday night.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bhandup, Mumbai. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest," Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X. PTI ACB OZ OZ