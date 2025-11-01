New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those killed.

At least 10 people were killed and many others injured in the stampede that occurred around 11:30 AM. Most of the victims were women, according to officials.

"Pained by the stampede in Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon," Modi said in a post on X.

In a statement, the PMO said an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each would be given from the PM National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

The injured would be given Rs 50,000, the PMO said.