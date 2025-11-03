PM Modi expresses grief over deaths in Jaipur road accident, announces ex gratia

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the deaths in a road accident in Jaipur and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased.

Thirteen people were killed and 10 injured when a speeding dumper truck rammed into at least 17 vehicles in the Harmada area of Rajasthan capital on Monday afternoon.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaipur, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon," the PMO said in a message on X.

"An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," it said. PTI SKU SMV SMV KVK KVK KVK