PM Modi expresses grief over demise of Goa minister Ravi Naik

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Goa Minister Ravi Naik and said that he will be remembered as an "experienced administrator".

Seventy nine-year-old Naik, a former chief minister, passed away in his hometown near Ponda in South Goa early Wednesday.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ravi Naik Ji, Minister in the Goa Government. He will be remembered as an experienced administrator and dedicated public servant who enriched Goa's development trajectory," Modi said in a post on X.

"He was particularly passionate about empowering the downtrodden and marginalised. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said.

Naik was MLA seven times as a candidate from parties including Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, the Congress and the BJP in a political career spanning over four decades. PTI SKU RUK RUK