PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Rajasthan bus fire

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives after a private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire.

Twenty passengers were burnt alive, and 16 were critically injured in the incident.

"Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," PM Modi was quoted as saying in an X post by the PMO.

"An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," he said. PTI SKU NSD NSD