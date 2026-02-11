PM Modi expresses shock over shooting incident in school in Canada

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in a shooting incident in Canada.

A shooting at a school in British Columbia left eight dead, while two more people were found dead at a nearby home, Canadian authorities said.

"Deeply shocked by the horrendous shooting in Canada. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said India stood in solidarity with the people of Canada in this moment of profound grief.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said more than 25 people are injured, including two who were airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, after the shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.

The town of Tumbler Ridge in the Canadian Rockies is more than 1,000 kilometres north of Vancouver, near the border with Alberta. PTI SKU SKU KSS KSS