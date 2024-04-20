PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati/New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended birthday greetings to TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Naidu turned 74 today.

Modi called Naidu as an experienced leader who devoted his life for the all-round progress of Andhra Pradesh.

"Birthday wishes to former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu garu. An experienced leader, he has always devoted himself towards AP's (Andhra Pradesh) all round progress," said Modi in a post on 'X'.

The prime minister said he will pray for the blessing of a long and healthy life for Naidu who is in the service of people.

Naidu, born on April 20, 1950, went on to serve as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for 14-long years. PTI STH KH