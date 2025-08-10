PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Jharkhand CM

Ranchi, Aug 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended birthday greetings to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Soren is currently in his ancestral village Nemra in adjoining district Ramgarh for rituals that are to be conducted after the death of his father and JMM founder Shibu Soren on August 4.

“Greetings to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long life and good health,” Modi said in a post on X.

Shibu Soren, 81, had been undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems.

Fondly called 'Dishom Guru' (leader of the land), Shibu Soren, a towering figure of the state's tribal movement, was accorded a farewell with a gun salute by the Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP) personnel, as his last rites were performed with full state honours on August 5. PTI NAM RBT