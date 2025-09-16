PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dehradun, Sept 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on his 50th birthday, praying for his long and healthy life.

"Best wishes to Uttarakhand CM Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami Ji on his birthday. He is making commendable efforts to ensure all-round development of the state and empower the youth. Praying for his long and healthy life," Modi wrote in a post on X.

Thanking the prime minister for his wishes, Dhami said in an X post, "Respected Prime Minister, I am deeply grateful for your affectionate blessings and inspiring wishes. Your strong leadership has shown Uttarakhand a new path of all-round and comprehensive development, on which we are moving forward with full energy and commitment." "Your invaluable guidance constantly inspires us to realise the resolution of a 'strong, prosperous and self-reliant Uttarakhand'. We are working with full dedication to make this decade the 'Golden Decade of Uttarakhand'," he added.

Other prominent leaders who wished Dhami on his birthday included Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and Dharmendra Pradhan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) and former Uttarakhand chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. PTI ALM ARI