PM Modi extends Chhath greetings

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of Chhath, a four-day festival to worship the Sun god celebrated across the country, especially in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern UP.

"With the sacred ritual of 'Nahay-Khay', the four-day grand festival of Chhath begins today. I extend my heartfelt wishes to devotees across Bihar and the entire nation. My respect and salute to all those observing the fast," the prime minister said in a post on X.

He also shared a song by noted singer Sharda Sinha, whose soulful renditions add to the festival fervour.

Modi said he was in Begusarai on Friday, a place with which Sinha shared a soulful connection.

"This magnificent festival of our culture symbolises simplicity and restraint, whose sanctity and adherence to rules are unparalleled. The sights at the Chhath ghats on this auspicious occasion inspire wonderful familial and social harmony. The ancient tradition of Chhath has had a profound impact on our society," Modi said.

"Today, Chhath is celebrated as a grand cultural festival in every corner of the world. Indian families living abroad also participate in its traditions with deep sincerity. I pray that Chhathi Maiya bestow her abundant blessings on everyone," he said.

The prime minister said 'Chhath Mahaparv' is a unique confluence of faith, devotion, and love for nature where, both the setting and rising Sun are offered prayers, and even the offerings reflect nature's various hues.

"The songs and melodies sung during Chhath are filled with devotion and the spirit of nature," he said.

"It was my privilege yesterday to have the opportunity to visit Begusarai. Bihar's 'Kokila,' Sharda Sinha ji, shares a soulful connection with Begusarai. Through their songs, Sharda Sinha ji and many folk artistes from Bihar have added a special emotion to the celebration of Chhath," Modi said. PTI SKU SKY SKY