PM Modi extends greetings on Basant Panchami

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, a festival that celebrates the onset of spring.

The prime minister highlighted the sanctity of the festival dedicated to nature’s beauty and divinity.

He prayed for the blessings of Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge and arts, to be bestowed upon everyone.

PM Modi expressed hope that, with the grace of Goddess Saraswati, the lives of all citizens remain eternally illuminated with learning, wisdom and intellect.

Basant Panchami celebrates the onset of spring and is observed on the fifth day (panchami) month of Magh of the Hindu calendar.

As an age-old tradition toddlers begin their writing or reading from this day in a unique ceremony named "vidya-arambha" or starting of education.