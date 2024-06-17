PM Modi extends greetings on Eid-al-Adha

New Update
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended Eid-ul-Adha greetings to the people and called for harmony and unity in the society.
"Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha! May this special occasion further cement the bonds of harmony and togetherness in our society. May everyone be happy and healthy," Modi said on X.
Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha! May this special occasion further cement the bonds of harmony and togetherness in our society. May everyone be happy and healthy.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2024