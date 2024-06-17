National

PM Modi extends greetings on Eid-al-Adha

NewsDrum Desk
Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended Eid-ul-Adha greetings to the people and called for harmony and unity in the society.

"Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha! May this special occasion further cement the bonds of harmony and togetherness in our society. May everyone be happy and healthy," Modi said on X.

