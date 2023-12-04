PM Modi extends greetings on Navy Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday extended greetings on Navy Day, saying the commitment of navy personnel in safeguarding India's seas is a testament to their unwavering dedication to duty and love for the nation.

He also said he looks forward to joining the Navy Day programme at Sindhudurg in Maharashtra later on Monday.

"This place has a close association with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose efforts to build a strong navy are well known," Modi posted on X

On Navy Day, best wishes to all the personnel of the Indian Navy. Their commitment to safeguarding our seas is a testament to their unwavering dedication to duty and love for our nation. In every circumstance, their spirit and resolve remain unshakable. We are forever grateful… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2023

He said the spirit and resolve of navy personnel remains unshakable in every circumstance. "We are forever grateful for their service and sacrifices," the prime minister said.