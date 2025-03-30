PM Modi extends greetings on Rajasthan Day

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on Rajasthan Day and wished that the state keeps setting new standards of development.

Rajasthan came into existence on this day in 1949.

"Many good wishes on Rajasthan Day to all my brothers and sisters of Rajasthan, a state symbolizing amazing courage and valor," Modi said in his post in Hindi on X.

"It is my wish that with the participation of hardworking and talented people of this state, this state keeps setting new standards of development and keeps making invaluable contributions to the prosperity of the country," the prime minister said. PTI ASK DV DV