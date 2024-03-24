PM Modi extends greetings to people on Holi eve

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the eve of Holi.

In a post on X, Modi addressed them as his family members and wished that the festival associated with affection and harmony bring new energy and enthusiasm in everyone's life.

देश के मेरे सभी परिवारजनों को होली की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। स्नेह और सद्भाव के रंगों से सजा यह पारंपरिक पर्व आप सभी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा और नया उत्साह लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2024

People observe 'Holika Dahan', which symbolises the burning of evil, a day before Holy which is celebrated with colour and festivity across the country, with many parts of the country marking the day with their unique practices.