Advertisment
National

PM Modi extends greetings to people on Holi eve

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the launch of the PM-SURAJ national portal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the eve of Holi.

Advertisment

In a post on X, Modi addressed them as his family members and wished that the festival associated with affection and harmony bring new energy and enthusiasm in everyone's life.

People observe 'Holika Dahan', which symbolises the burning of evil, a day before Holy which is celebrated with colour and festivity across the country, with many parts of the country marking the day with their unique practices.

Narendra Modi Holi Holika Dahan
Advertisment
Subscribe