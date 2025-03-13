PM Narendra Modi extends Holi wishes to people

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the eve of Holi, wishing the festival further deepens the colour of unity among the citizens.

"I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival filled with joy and happiness will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colours of unity among the countrymen" he said on the X.

आप सभी को होली की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। हर्ष और उल्लास से भरा यह पावन-पर्व हर किसी के जीवन में नई उमंग और ऊर्जा का संचार करने के साथ ही देशवासियों की एकता के रंग को और प्रगाढ़ करे, यही कामना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2025

Holi, a festival associated with colour and celebration, will be celebrated on Friday.