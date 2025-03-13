National

PM Narendra Modi extends Holi wishes to people

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the eve of Holi, wishing the festival further deepens the colour of unity among the citizens.

"I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival filled with joy and happiness will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colours of unity among the countrymen" he said on the X.

Holi, a festival associated with colour and celebration, will be celebrated on Friday.

