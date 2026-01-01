National

PM Modi extends new year greetings, prays for peace, happiness

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Narendra Modi Dhwajarohan at Ram Mandir Ram Temple

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Dhwajarohan' ceremony at the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended new year greetings to everyone and prayed for peace and happiness in the society.

"Wishing everyone a wonderful 2026! May the year ahead bring good health and prosperity, with success in your efforts and fulfilment in all that you do," the prime minister said in a post on X.

"Praying for peace and happiness in our society," the prime minister said.

Narendra Modi New Year celebrations Happy New Year New Year's Day