PM Modi extends new year greetings, prays for peace, happiness

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended new year greetings to everyone and prayed for peace and happiness in the society.
"Wishing everyone a wonderful 2026! May the year ahead bring good health and prosperity, with success in your efforts and fulfilment in all that you do," the prime minister said in a post on X.
"Praying for peace and happiness in our society," the prime minister said.
Wishing everyone a wonderful 2026!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2026
May the year ahead bring good health and prosperity, with success in your efforts and fulfilment in all that you do. Praying for peace and happiness in our society.