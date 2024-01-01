PM Modi extends New Year wishes to people

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the New Year on Monday wished people prosperity, peace, and wonderful health.

Advertisment

In a post on X, Modi said, "Wishing everyone a splendid 2024! May this year bring forth prosperity, peace and wonderful health for all."

Wishing everyone a splendid 2024! May this year bring forth prosperity, peace and wonderful health for all. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2024

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast on Sunday, the PM urged the countrymen to maintain the spirit of self-reliance in 2024 as well.