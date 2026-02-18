PM Modi extends Ramzan greetings

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to the people on Ramzan and said the auspicious month furthers the spirit of togetherness in the society.

Muslim holy month of Ramzan begins on Thursday.

"Ramzan Mubarak! May this auspicious month further the spirit of togetherness in our society. May there be peace and prosperity everywhere," Modi said in a post on X.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar (Hijri). It begins with the sighting of the crescent moon and marks the start of a period of fasting, prayer, and reflection observed by Muslims around the world.

During the month, a special prayer called 'taraweeh' are offered in mosques in the evening.

In the prayer, the entire Quran is recited and it continues till the sighting of the Eid moon.