PM Modi felicitated at BJP headquarters over women's reservation bill passage

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm welcome at the BJP headquarters here on Friday by the party's women wing, a day after Parliament passed the women's reservation bill.

Advertisment

A large number of women, including beneficiaries of several government schemes, were present at the party office to greet him.

Modi bowed to a group of beneficiaries, who garlanded and blessed him.

BJP president J P Nadda and women Union ministers, including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani, and other party leaders were present on the occasion.

Nadda described the bill's passage as historic and credited Modi's foresight and resolve for the feat.

The prime minister has taken numerous steps to empower women.