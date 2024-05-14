PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat after offering prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and the Kaal Bhairav temple here.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was among those present at the collectorate when Modi filed his papers.

He is eyeing a hattrick in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, which he had won for the first time in 2014.

In a post in Hindi on X, Modi said, "My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable... all I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!"

अपनी काशी से मेरा रिश्ता अद्भुत है, अभिन्न है और अप्रतिम है… बस यही कह सकता हूं कि इसे शब्दों में व्यक्त नहीं किया जा सकता! pic.twitter.com/yciriVnWV9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2024

The prime minister held a dazzling roadshow in Varanasi a day ago and vowed to do a lot more to serve the holy city in his third term.

A day later, he posted a clip from his Monday's roadshow on 'X' and said, "The love and blessings that my family members of Kashi showered on me during the road show has become an unforgettable moment in my life."

काशी के मेरे परिवारजनों ने रोड शो में जो स्नेह और आशीर्वाद बरसाया, वह मेरे जीवन का अविस्मरणीय क्षण बन गया है। pic.twitter.com/dKxsmzX7N4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2024

Voting in Varanasi will take place in the seventh phase on June 1.