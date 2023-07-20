PM Modi 'finally' speaks on Manipur after video of women being paraded naked surfaces

Advertisment

New Delhi: Prime Minister finally broke his silence on the issue of Manipur violence after shocking visuals emerged of two women being paraded naked in the strife-torn state.

Speaking outside Parliament before the start of Monsoon Session, PM Modi said the alleged incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur has shamed 140 crore Indians, asserting that law will act with its full might and no guilty will be spared.

"My heart is full of pain and anger," he told reporters in his remarks ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session on Thursday, amid his criticism by opposition parties for not speaking on the ethnic violence in the north east state.

Advertisment

The prime minister requested all chief ministers to further strengthen law and order mechanism in their respective states, especially to protect women and to take most stringent action.

He also mentioned states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while calling for boosting law and order, and protecting women.

"I want to assure the countrymen that no guilty will be spared. What has happened to these daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," he said.

Advertisment

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.

Modi also asked parliamentarians to make full use of the session for extensive discussion on a host of bills which, he added, are in people's interest.