PM Modi flags issue of textile waste, lauds efforts being undertaken to deal with challenge

New Delhi: Flagging the issue of textile waste, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India was facing a "huge challenge" on that front and hailed the commendable efforts being undertaken to deal with it.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said he wants to talk about a challenge that is directly related to all the people.

"This challenge is of 'textile waste'. You must be wondering, what is this new problem of textile waste? Actually, textile waste has become a major cause of worry for the whole world. Nowadays, the trend of getting rid of old clothes as soon as possible and buying new ones is increasing all over the world," he said.

Have you ever thought what happens to the old clothes that you stop wearing, Modi asked.

"This becomes textile waste. A lot of global research is being done on this subject. It has come to light in a research that only less than one percent of textile waste is recycled into new clothes," he said, noting that India is the third country in the world where the maximum textile waste is generated.

"This means that we also face a huge challenge. But I am happy that many commendable efforts are being undertaken in our country to deal with this challenge. Many Indian start-ups have started working on textile recovery facilities," the prime minister said.

There are many such teams that are also working for the empowerment of our ragpicker brothers and sisters, he said.

"Many young friends are involved in the efforts towards sustainable fashion. They recycle old clothes and footwear and distribute them to the needy. Many items like decorative pieces, handbags, stationery and toys are being made from textile waste," he pointed out.

Many organisations are engaged in popularising the 'circular fashion brands' these days, Modi said.

"New rental platforms are also coming up, where designer clothes are available on rent. Some organisations collect old clothes, make them reusable and distribute them to the poor," he said.

Modi pointed out that some cities are also carving a new identity for themselves in dealing with textile waste, and cited the examples of Panipat in Haryana and Tirupur in Tamil Nadu.

"Panipat in Haryana is emerging as a global hub for textile recycling. Bengaluru is also creating a distinct identity for itself with innovative tech solutions. More than half of the textile waste is collected here, which is an example for our other cities as well.

"Similarly, Tirupur in Tamil Nadu is engaged in textile waste management through wastewater treatment and renewable energy," Modi said.