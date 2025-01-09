Pravasi Bharatiya Express: PM Modi flags off special tourist train for diaspora

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remotely flagged off the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train for the diaspora.

Advertisment

The train started its three-week journey from the Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi.

This train will travel to multiple destinations of tourism and religious importance across the country.

Modi flagged off the train from the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Bhubaneswar.

Advertisment

PrM Modi reached the Janata Maidan here to inaugurate the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, 2025.

He will also inaugurate four exhibitions and then take a tour of the exhibitions and promotional stalls of Union and state ministries and departments, officials said.

The 18th PBD is being jointly organised by the ministry of external affairs and the Odisha government from January 8 to January 10.

Advertisment

The theme of the convention is 'Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat.'