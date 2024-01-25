PM Modi, French President Macron begin roadshow in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday began a roadshow in an open vehicle from Jantar Mantar here.

Advertisment

They will reach Hawa Mahal in 15 minutes.

Both the leaders waved at people gathered along the roadside amid high security.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi and French President Macron met at the Jantar Mantar observatory and hugged each other.

Modi reached the observatory from Jaipur airport while Macron came to the site after visiting Amber Fort. PTI SDA KVK KVK