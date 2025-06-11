Does Operation Sindoor lead Modi govt’s 11-year achievement list? find out

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday highlighted the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government in the last 11 years and said under the prime minister's "visionary leadership", the country grew faster on all fronts and people's lives were transformed.

India also moved from "silence to surgical precision" in giving bold and proportionate responses to cross-border terrorism, the party underlined, referring to the recent Operation Sindoor and other surgical strikes carried out by the Modi government in the past.

At an event here, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gave a presentation on the 11 years of 'seva' (service), 'sushashan' (good governance) and gareeb kalyan (welfare of the poor) under the Modi government.

He said "humongous tasks" have been fulfilled under the prime minister's leadership to put the country on the path of "long-term growth".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari were present on the occasion.

The BJP's presentation noted that India became a global power house under Modi's leadership, with per capita GDP increasing from Rs 86,647 in FY 2014 to Rs 2 lakh in FY 2025 due to structural economic reforms brought by his government.

The Modi government's 'Start Up India' scheme provided small loans to empower grassroots entrepreneurs to shift from "survival to growth" and make a "big impact", the party said.

The RBI's financial inclusion index surged from 43 in 2017 to 64 in 2024 with the implementation of the 'PM Jan Dhan Yojna' and other measures, it added.

The BJP presentation listed out various programmes launched for the welfare of farmers and said the government increased the minimum support price (MSP) and fertiliser subsidy, which reduced their expenditure and increased income.

"Farmers now receive institutional support at every level of the process, from seed to the market," it said, adding the government also provided interest subsidy on Kisan credit card loans.

The BJP said the Modi government brought a "new momentum" for women's empowerment since 2014 by taking various measures, while 'PM Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan' and 'Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojna' improved institutional healthcare and saved mothers' lives.

The BJP said the number of women self-help groups (SHGs) rose from 2.25 crore in 2014 to 10.05 crore in 2024 due to various measures taken by the Modi government.

The number of start-ups rose from 500 in 2014-15 to more than 1.61 lakh in 2021-22 due to various measures taken by the government, it said.

The valuation of Indian start-ups significantly grew from USD 5 billion in 2014 to USD 450 billion in 2024, it added.