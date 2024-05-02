PM Modi fulfilling Ambedkar's dreams: BJP

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Keeping up its attack on the Congress, the BJP on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been fulfilling the dreams of B R Ambedkar, while the opposition party intends to give the reservation allocated to SCs, STs and OBCs to Muslims.

The BJP fielded Uttar Pradesh minister Baby Rani Maurya to fire a fresh salvo at the Congress amid an intense slugfest between the two parties as both have been accusing each other of having plans to change the Constitution.

Maurya said the Congress should give a written assurance that it will not provide reservation on religious grounds and not support the restoration of Article 370, which gave special rights to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and was scrapped by the Modi government in 2019.

She told reporters that Modi has taken benefits like free rations, education and health to the most deprived sections of society, fulfilling the dreams of Ambedkar, considered the architect of the Constitution.

Noting that the Congress has been batting to raise the 50 per cent reservation limit, Maurya said the party should make it clear whom it intends to benefit.

Maurya cited her Dalit background and steady rise in the BJP over the decades as she became the mayor of Agra, the governor of Uttarakhand and now a Cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh to highlight the ruling party's support for the community's empowerment.

"As long as the Bharatiya Janata Party is present, no one can take away the rights of Dalits, backward classes and tribal communities. The Congress has repeatedly disrespected Ambedkar," she alleged.

"Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and AICC national president Mallikarjun Kharge should submit a written response stating that they will never provide reservations based on religion. They have tried to impose religion-based reservations multiple times in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka," Maurya said.

Why did the previous Congress prevent the implementation of SC, ST and OBC reservations in educational institutions such as the AMU and Jamia Millia Islamia, she asked. PTI KR IJT