PM Modi gave his farewell speech: AAP takes dig at his 77th Independence Day address

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The AAP on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his "farewell speech" from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day. "I believe it was Prime Minister Modi’s farewell speech. Although, he tried to list out all the work done in the last 10 years, there was nothing worth mentioning," AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged.

During his nearly 90 minute-long address, Modi outlined various initiatives taken by his government in the past 10 years, including in the field of the country's security, women empowerment and the welfare of poor and marginalised sections of the society.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi alleged, "One does not need to listen to the prime minister's speech to understand his 10 year report card, his work is enough to reflect that he has failed."