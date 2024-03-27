PM Modi gave suvidha, swasthya, samman to women: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Hiranagar (J&K), Mar 27 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given "suvidha", "swasthya" and "samman" to women through different schemes.

Addressing a rally here, Singh, who is the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate from Udhampur in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, said most of the Centre's schemes are women and youth-centric, without any terms and conditions or mortgage, and the only guarantee is "Modi ki guarantee".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given suvidha (facility), swasthya (healthcare facilities) and samman (respect) to women. In other words, he has provided facilities for the convenience of women, thereby also taking care of their healthy well-being and, at the same time, according them the respect and esteem that they deserve," he said.

The Union minister of state for personnel recalled that in his very first Independence Day address after taking over as prime minister, Modi had given a call for building toilets.

"The impact was so magical that within the first year itself, more than four Lakh toilets were built and it turned into a mass movement. In doing so, Modi not only provided a facility to deprived women but also gave them a dignified and healthy option," Singh said.

Similarly, he said, when the prime minister provided gas cylinders under the "Ujjwala" scheme, there was no discrimination on the basis of caste, creed and religion or even vote-bank consideration.

"The pucca houses being constructed are given to the deserving families without any political consideration and by doing so, Modi has introduced a new political culture in this country," Singh said.

He said it was the Congress government and its allies who gave a 4 per cent reservation to youngsters along the Line of Control (LoC) but denied the same to those along the international border of Hiranagar because they did not find their vote bank here.

"There can be no greater inhuman injustice to youngsters," he added.

Singh said the Modi government has undone all these anomalies and given equal justice to all.

"Today, roads have been constructed up to the zero line international border and all this has happened only in the last 10 years," he said.

The BJP leader said 60 to 65 per cent of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road projects allotted to Jammu and Kashmir this year at a cost of more than Rs 3,700 crore benefit the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency.

He said several far-flung areas have been connected with all-weather roads for the benefit of the people living in these locations.

"Work is underway in full swing to complete the remaining projects," the Union minister added. PTI AKV RC