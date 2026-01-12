PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram

Ahmedabad, Jan 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Monday morning and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Sabarmati Ashram, also known as Gandhi Ashram, was established by Mahatma Gandhi in 1917. It was home to Gandhi from 1917 until 1930 and served as one of the main centres of India's freedom struggle.

After paying tributes to the Father of the Nation at the historic ashram, both the leaders reached Sabarmati Riverfront to inaugurate the International Kite Festival.

This will be followed by bilateral engagements at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar, where both leaders will review the progress made in the India-Germany strategic partnership, which has recently completed 25 years.

In the evening, Modi will join delegation-level talks between the two countries at Mahatma Mandir, followed by a joint press statement, officials said.

The MEA had earlier said Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Merz will also engage with business and industry leaders and exchange views on issues of regional and global importance. PTI PJT PD GK